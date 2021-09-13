QCM Cayman Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,670 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 41.4% in the first quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,550,000 after buying an additional 365,722 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 7.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.28 on Monday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $55.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

