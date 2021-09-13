QCM Cayman Ltd. Invests $441,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 111,753 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 230,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.53 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.63.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

