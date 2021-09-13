QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes $235,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 12.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,827,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 59,511 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $38.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NIO shares. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International started coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.49.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

