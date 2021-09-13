Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,015 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNIT opened at $12.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 634.50 and a beta of 0.90. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

