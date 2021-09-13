Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $25.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

