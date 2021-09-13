Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,627 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 1,091.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,578,000 after acquiring an additional 281,462 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,963,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,706,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,871,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,028,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 34,294 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.8075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.91%.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

