Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after buying an additional 545,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after buying an additional 65,280 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ciena by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $108,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,399 shares of company stock worth $3,426,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $53.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.31. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.