Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 480.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 37.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 113,640 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,482,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after purchasing an additional 110,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. 21.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. China Yuchai International Limited has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $574.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.