Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 266.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth $45,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Futu by 165.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $109.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.23. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.81 and its 200 day moving average is $133.46.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

