Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Holdings Raised by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $268,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $2,613,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $224,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 181,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

NYSE:DGX opened at $154.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $160.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

