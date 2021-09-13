Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,689 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 122.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 26,481 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 41.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after buying an additional 98,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 3,328.6% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

TEL opened at $145.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.22. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $90.88 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

