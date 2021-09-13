Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 416,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 494.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 214,389 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 165,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 29,784 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.82.

Shares of PBF opened at $9.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.97. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

