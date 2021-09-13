Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,994 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,320 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of F.N.B. worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in F.N.B. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,514,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in F.N.B. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 119,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.