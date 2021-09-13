Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $709,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 4.4% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Equinix by 9.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $844.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $831.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $758.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total transaction of $6,924,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.