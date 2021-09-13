Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Assurant worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,437,000 after purchasing an additional 463,974 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Assurant by 45.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,776,000 after acquiring an additional 339,146 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $29,415,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Assurant by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,887,000 after acquiring an additional 165,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 42.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 385,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,588,000 after acquiring an additional 115,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $167.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.11 and a 52-week high of $172.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

