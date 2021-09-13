Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $158.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.61, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.60.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,634 shares of company stock valued at $12,895,553 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

