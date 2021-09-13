Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $681.61 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $677.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $587.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

