Rally Trading Down 19.2% Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $170.09 million and $12.96 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00079092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00122011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00173671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,835.95 or 1.00146509 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.59 or 0.07133267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.80 or 0.00922034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,558,803 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

