Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) fell 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.26. 2,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 149,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on METC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $538.13 million, a P/E ratio of 110.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%. Analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.