Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,440 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Randolph Bancorp were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Randolph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 475,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,728 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Randolph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Randolph Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RNDB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.03. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $104.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.