Raven Protocol (RAVEN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $21,298.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $21,298.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00072600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00119796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00175969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,532.16 or 1.02158327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.54 or 0.07298552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.88 or 0.00892098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,482,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.