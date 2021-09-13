Rayonier Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Rayonier has raised its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rayonier has a payout ratio of 207.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 211.8%.

RYN stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $477,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rayonier stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Rayonier worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

