Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $28.29 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.92 and a quick ratio of 21.92.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $365,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,309,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

