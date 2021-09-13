Red Wave Investments LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after buying an additional 129,788 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock opened at $52.53 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average is $52.63.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.