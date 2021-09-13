Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 130 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Red Wave Investments LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 29,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $211.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.76. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

