Red Wave Investments LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Red Wave Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 149.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $450.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $443.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.92. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

