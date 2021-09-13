Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.595 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years. Regency Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 125.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $66.24 on Monday. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.04.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Truist boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

