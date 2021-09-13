REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Up to $33.08

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.08, but opened at $39.49. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 34,800 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,030,000 after acquiring an additional 870,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,594,000 after acquiring an additional 220,966 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.2% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,828,000 after acquiring an additional 216,821 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 321.9% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after acquiring an additional 124,616 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

