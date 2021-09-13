Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Stake Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Renasant were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Renasant by 1,074.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter worth $202,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNST shares. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Renasant stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

