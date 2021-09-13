Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RPTX. Guggenheim began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $46.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director David P. Bonita sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $244,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $30,095.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,713 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,612. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 179.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 225.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

