Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report released on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the medical research company will earn $8.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ FY2023 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $154.94 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $160.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

