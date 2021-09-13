Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 693 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $88.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

