Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires New Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,395,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,752,000 after purchasing an additional 181,299 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 121,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after buying an additional 20,241 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $120.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.91. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

