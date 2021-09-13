Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRF. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

PRF opened at $161.10 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $109.31 and a 12-month high of $165.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.42.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.