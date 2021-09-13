Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Aflac by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Aflac by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, increased their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $54.66 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

