Reviewing Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Severn Bancorp and Community Capital Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp $49.72 million 3.18 $6.71 million N/A N/A Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 2.01 $1.24 million N/A N/A

Severn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Severn Bancorp and Community Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp 19.23% 9.09% 0.97% Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Severn Bancorp and Community Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Severn Bancorp beats Community Capital Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending, and commercial real estate services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

