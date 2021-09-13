Reviewing WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) & BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WSFS Financial and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial 39.87% 14.81% 1.86% BANCO DO BRASIL/S 9.99% 10.57% 0.73%

Dividends

WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. WSFS Financial pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WSFS Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WSFS Financial and BANCO DO BRASIL/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial 0 6 1 0 2.14 BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

WSFS Financial currently has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.58%. Given WSFS Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WSFS Financial and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial $715.43 million 2.89 $114.77 million $1.91 22.75 BANCO DO BRASIL/S $8.66 billion 1.85 $1.20 billion N/A N/A

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than WSFS Financial.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers. The Cash Connect segment offers ATM vault cash, cash safe, and other cash logistics services. The Wealth Management segment focuses in array of fiduciary, investment management, credit, and deposit products to clients. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

