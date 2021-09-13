Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $574.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to post $574.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $572.50 million and the highest is $576.00 million. Rexnord reported sales of $493.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $62.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

In other Rexnord news, Director John S. Stroup sold 10,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $650,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,930.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,053 shares of company stock worth $2,253,889. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 3.5% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 62,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the second quarter worth $26,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

