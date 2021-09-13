RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $700.00 at UBS Group

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $660.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RH. Wedbush upped their target price on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. boosted their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $730.33.

RH stock opened at $694.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $689.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $636.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. RH has a one year low of $330.64 and a one year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in RH by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in RH by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in RH by 1,925.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in RH by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

