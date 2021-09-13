Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SPX were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SPX in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPX by 20.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in SPX in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in SPX in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in SPX in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $58.09 on Monday. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $39.89 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

