Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Globant were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Globant by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $324.19 on Monday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $165.50 and a twelve month high of $332.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.11 and a 200-day moving average of $234.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

