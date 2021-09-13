Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,850,000 after purchasing an additional 727,959 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,921 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,782,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,478,000 after acquiring an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 899,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $2,664,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,181,532.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $95,802.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,897.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 440,960 shares of company stock worth $14,858,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $33.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $36.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

