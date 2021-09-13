Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,340 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Perficient worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Perficient by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perficient by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,485,000 after purchasing an additional 43,201 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its position in Perficient by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 459,395 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,918 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Perficient by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 430,607 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $34,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $118.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 87.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $122.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.