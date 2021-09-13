Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Euronet Worldwide worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EEFT opened at $128.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 1.62. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

