Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,212 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Installed Building Products worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 39.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 264,866 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 532.0% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 51,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 73.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 55,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $121.78 on Monday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $140.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,363,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

