Rhumbline Advisers Sells 17,005 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,005 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,960,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,789 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 743,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 140,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 684,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,939,000 after acquiring an additional 146,365 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on STWD. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $24.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

