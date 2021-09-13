RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE:RIV opened at $18.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $19,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

