RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.
NYSE:RIV opened at $18.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $18.75.
Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
