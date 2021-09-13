Robert W. Baird Raises Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $150.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an average rating on the business services provider’s stock.
CPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.83.
NASDAQ CPRT opened at $143.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.73 and its 200-day moving average is $127.85. Copart has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $149.07.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Amundi bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Copart by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Copart by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after purchasing an additional 877,756 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Copart by 7,517.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 852,985 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
