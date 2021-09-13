Robert W. Baird Raises Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $150.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an average rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $143.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.73 and its 200-day moving average is $127.85. Copart has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $149.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Amundi bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Copart by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Copart by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after purchasing an additional 877,756 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Copart by 7,517.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 852,985 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.