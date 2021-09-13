Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Acquires 3,228 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.37. 14,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,706,817. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.