Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.4% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $1,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.08. 40,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,070,392. The stock has a market cap of $439.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

